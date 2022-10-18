MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany says his office is reviewing the case but he had no timeline for when he will make a decision on whether to file charges.

