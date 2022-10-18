By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The competitive video game and casino industries agree there is great financial potential in bringing their two businesses together. Speaking at a forum Tuesday in Atlantic City, executives from both industries said esports, which has over a half billion viewers worldwide, is a promising market for betting. Seth Schorr, chairman of Las Vegas’ Downtown Grand casino, says esports is not a fad. A research company estimates the games will generate nearly $1.4 billion in economic activity worldwide this year. Yet casinos acknowledge they have thus far not attracted video game players in meaningful numbers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.