TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff’s investigators in Wisconsin say they are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire. Investigators say 17 injured people were privately transported to hospitals and seven were transferred to a burn unit in Milwaukee. Authorities say a number of the injured remain hospitalized, some in critical condition.

