TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove, located about 30 miles south of Green Bay. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was poured on the fire, causing it to burn out of control. The sheriff’s office says at least 17 people sought treatment on their own at local hospitals. Exact condition reports are not available, although the sheriff’s release says some of the injuries “range from critical, to others who have already been released from the hospital.”

