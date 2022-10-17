MILWAUKEE — Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie,” has died at age 56, according to a close friend. Jackie Bogenberger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Schank had been battling cancer in recent months. “American Movie” won best documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and became a cult favorite over the years. The 1999 documentary chronicles the making of the short horror film “Coven” by independent filmmaker Mark Borchart. Schank was Borchart’s best friend, helped him film “Coven,” and was a prominent part of the movie, including composing its music.

