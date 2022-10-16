By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes a simpler approach can help the offense get out of its funk. The Packers certainly need to try something. Rodgers hasn’t come close to matching his production from the last two seasons and the Packers find their hopes of a fourth straight NFC North title in jeopardy. The Packers dropped to .500 with a surprising 27-10 home loss to the New York Jets. That followed a 27-22 defeat against the New York Giants in London.

