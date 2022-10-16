By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall had a 34-yard touchdown run as part of his 116-yard day and the surprising New York Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times in a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets are 4-2 and off to their best six-game start since 2015 when they also were 4-2. Green Bay is 3-3 and has lost consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Jets broke a 3-all tie by scoring two touchdowns in a span of less than 2 1/2 minutes in the third quarter.

