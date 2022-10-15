By AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The news that 70 million people will see an 8.7% boost in their Social Security checks next year came just weeks before Election Day, but it’s unlikely to give Democrats the edge they’re desperately seeking at the polls. In fact, the promise of bigger payments in 2023 could call even more attention to the surging prices that have been inflicting pain on households. And inflation was the reason behind Thursday’s announcement of the the program’s largest cost-of-living increase in four decades. One analyst says the boost is going “to bring more money to people’s pockets, but it primes people to think about high inflation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.