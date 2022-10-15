WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot. He goes first to Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is taking on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov. 8. She lost a close race to him in 2018. Georgia also may once again decide which party controls the Senate, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock facing a challenge from Republican candidate Herschel Walker. After campaigning in Atlanta on Oct. 28, Obama heads the following day to Detroit and Milwaukee for events to help get out the vote.

