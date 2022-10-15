FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have activated defensive end Vinny Curry from injured reserve. He sat out the first five games with a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old signed with the Jets in March 2021 but could finally make his debut with the team Sunday at Green Bay. Curry didn’t play last season after dealing with serious health issues. The Jets re-signed him in the offseason but he injured a hamstring during training camp. The Jets made room on the active roster by releasing tight end Lawrence Cager. New York also elevated offensive tackle Mike Remmers and tight end Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad.

