The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Assumption 76, Rosholt 0
Ithaca 54, Hillsboro 16
Mayville 27, St. Marys Springs 18
McDonell Central 45, Prairie Farm 6
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 38, Milwaukee Vincent 6
Milwaukee Academy of Science 36, Milw. Academy of Excellence 0
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 12, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 8
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 34, Milwaukee South 8
Niagara 50, Goodman 25
Randolph 44, Lourdes Academy 26
Shawano 48, Seymour 12
Turner 41, Big Foot 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..