MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it. The county prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. A 77-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Aug. 15. Richard Dujardin was about halfway across when a remote operator with two camera views of the structure opened it to allow boat traffic to pass. Dujardin fell about 70 feet to the pavement below and died.

