PREP FOOTBALL=

Bloomer 27, Northwestern 21

Franklin 35, Kenosha Bradford 7

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30, Iola-Scandinavia 24

Milwaukee Hamilton 47, Milw. Washington 8

Milwaukee Riverside University 43, Milwaukee Madison 0

Newman Catholic 45, Tri-County 0

Northland Pines 34, Menominee Indian 0

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0

