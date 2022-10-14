The Associated Press
Algoma 48, Suring 12
Alma/Pepin 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Appleton North 16, Oshkosh North 6
Appleton West 14, Stevens Point 7
Arrowhead 42, Oconomowoc 7
Auburndale 20, Colby 14
Badger 35, Beloit Memorial 7
Baldwin-Woodville 38, Amery 7
Bangor 41, New Lisbon 6
Belmont 32, De Soto 20
Blair-Taylor 49, Eleva-Strum 8
Bloomer 27, Northwestern 21
Bonduel 28, Oconto 6
Boyceville 45, Cadott 14
Cashton 34, Luther 0
Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7
Clayton 60, Luck 8
Clintonville 46, Tomahawk 0
Coleman 36, Crandon 12
Columbus 56, New Glarus 14
Darlington 66, Fennimore 13
Dodgeville 53, Richland Center 20
Edgerton 14, Delavan-Darien 7
Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Flambeau 48, Frederic 14
Fond du Lac 35, Oshkosh West 10
Franklin 35, Kenosha Bradford 7
Freedom 37, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50, Arcadia 14
Germantown 14, Brookfield Central 0
Grafton 45, Greendale 21
Hilbert 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
Holmen 24, Reedsburg Area 6
Homestead 35, West Bend West 0
Hudson 30, New Richmond 20
Hurley 48, Webster 13
Johnson Creek 48, Pardeeville 27
Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 26
Kewaunee 53, Peshtigo 0
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30, Iola-Scandinavia 24
Lake Mills 28, Lodi 10
Lakeland 49, Rhinelander 0
Lakeside Lutheran 13, Edgewood 10
Madison Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 12
Marinette 30, Mishicot 0
Marshall 27, Markesan 6
Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Milton 35, Watertown 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 47, Milw. Washington 8
Milwaukee Riverside University 43, Milwaukee Madison 0
Monroe 47, Whitewater 0
Mukwonago 45, Waukesha West 13
Muskego 17, Kettle Moraine 13
Neenah 35, Appleton East 7
Newman Catholic 45, Tri-County 0
Nicolet 17, Hartford Union 14
Northland Pines 34, Menominee Indian 0
Notre Dame 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Onalaska 49, Tomah 20
Oostburg 22, Reedsville 14
Osceola 15, Somerset 14
Pacelli 26, Loyal 14
Pewaukee 13, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
Pittsville 41, Abbotsford 6
Plymouth 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14
Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 20
Pulaski 62, Green Bay Preble 14
Racine St. Catherine’s 40, University School of Milwaukee 13
Rice Lake 44, Prescott 14
Ripon 12, Waupun 6
River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19
River Valley 40, Platteville 7
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0
Seneca 33, Boscobel 0
Southern Door 41, Sturgeon Bay 0
Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City 12
Sun Prairie West 21, Oregon 0
Union Grove 27, Elkhorn Area 14
Valders 40, Brillion 14
Waterford 28, Burlington 17
Waunakee 42, Beaver Dam 0
Wausau West 40, D.C. Everest 14
West Salem 28, Aquinas 14
Westosha Central 42, Wilmot Union 7
Whitehall 27, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53, North Fond du Lac 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Nekoosa 6
Wrightstown 28, Luxemburg-Casco 15
Xavier 45, New London 0
