The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams-Friendship 48, Mauston 8

Algoma 48, Suring 12

Alma/Pepin 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 14

Amherst 28, Stratford 21

Appleton North 16, Oshkosh North 6

Appleton West 14, Stevens Point 7

Arrowhead 42, Oconomowoc 7

Ashland 26, Hayward 20

Auburndale 20, Colby 14

Badger 35, Beloit Memorial 7

Baldwin-Woodville 38, Amery 7

Bangor 41, New Lisbon 6

Baraboo 35, Sparta 7

Bay Port 34, West De Pere 27

Belmont 32, De Soto 20

Black Hawk/Warren IL 48, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

Blair-Taylor 49, Eleva-Strum 8

Bloomer 27, Northwestern 21

Bonduel 28, Oconto 6

Boyceville 45, Cadott 14

Campbellsport 48, Lomira 27

Cashton 34, Luther 0

Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa West 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Ozaukee 7

Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7

Clayton 60, Luck 8

Clintonville 46, Tomahawk 0

Coleman 36, Crandon 12

Columbus 56, New Glarus 14

Cornell 58, South Shore 24

Crivitz 35, Oconto Falls 6

Darlington 66, Fennimore 13

De Pere 35, Ashwaubenon 28

Dodgeville 53, Richland Center 20

Edgar 35, Marathon 0

Edgerton 14, Delavan-Darien 7

Ellsworth 32, Saint Croix Central 14

Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Flambeau 48, Frederic 14

Fond du Lac 35, Oshkosh West 10

Franklin 35, Kenosha Bradford 7

Freedom 37, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50, Arcadia 14

Germantown 14, Brookfield Central 0

Gibraltar 47, Sevastopol 0

Gilman 54, Athens 16

Grafton 45, Greendale 21

Hilbert 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 20

Holmen 24, Reedsburg Area 6

Homestead 35, West Bend West 0

Hudson 30, New Richmond 20

Hurley 48, Webster 13

Iowa-Grant 28, Brookwood 0

Janesville Parker 54, Madison La Follette 6

Johnson Creek 48, Pardeeville 27

Kenosha Indian Trail 21, Racine Case 0

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7

Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 26

Kewaunee 53, Peshtigo 0

Kiel 34, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 42, Kaukauna 28

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30, Iola-Scandinavia 24

La Crosse Central 34, La Crosse Logan 26

Lake Country Lutheran 48, Shoreland Lutheran 19

Lake Mills 28, Lodi 10

Lakeland 49, Rhinelander 0

Lakeside Lutheran 13, Edgewood 10

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Wausaukee 12

Little Chute 13, Denmark 7

Madison Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 12

Marinette 30, Mishicot 0

Marquette University 42, West Allis Nathan Hale 10

Marshall 27, Markesan 6

Marshfield 35, Hortonville 22

McFarland 35, Evansville 0

Medford Area 53, Antigo 21

Menomonee Falls 41, West Allis Central 0

Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Milton 35, Watertown 0

Milwaukee Hamilton 47, Milw. Washington 8

Milwaukee Riverside University 43, Milwaukee Madison 0

Mineral Point 39, Cuba City 13

Monona Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 14

Monroe 47, Whitewater 0

Mukwonago 45, Waukesha West 13

Muskego 17, Kettle Moraine 13

Neenah 35, Appleton East 7

Newman Catholic 45, Tri-County 0

Nicolet 17, Hartford Union 14

Northland Pines 34, Menominee Indian 0

Notre Dame 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 14

Onalaska 49, Tomah 20

Oostburg 22, Reedsville 14

Osceola 15, Somerset 14

Pacelli 26, Loyal 14

Pewaukee 13, New Berlin Eisenhower 6

Phillips 72, Washburn 8

Pittsville 41, Abbotsford 6

Plymouth 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14

Port Edwards 76, Bowler/Gresham 0

Port Washington 29, Berlin 12

Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 20

Pulaski 62, Green Bay Preble 14

Racine Horlick 36, Racine Park 0

Racine St. Catherine’s 40, University School of Milwaukee 13

Rice Lake 44, Prescott 14

Ripon 12, Waupun 6

River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19

River Ridge 21, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

River Valley 40, Platteville 7

Royall 59, Necedah 8

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0

Saint Thomas More 20, Brown Deer 0

Seneca 33, Boscobel 0

Sheboygan North 59, Green Bay West 6

Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay East 0

Siren 30, Shell Lake 13

Southern Door 41, Sturgeon Bay 0

Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City 12

Sun Prairie 76, Stoughton 7

Sun Prairie West 21, Oregon 0

Turtle Lake 18, Glenwood City 14

Two Rivers 29, Chilton 21, 3OT

Union Grove 27, Elkhorn Area 14

Valders 40, Brillion 14

Waterford 28, Burlington 17

Waukesha North 28, Greenfield 10

Waunakee 42, Beaver Dam 0

Wausau West 40, D.C. Everest 14

West Salem 28, Aquinas 14

Westosha Central 42, Wilmot Union 7

Weyauwega-Fremont 27, Manawa 24

Whitehall 27, Melrose-Mindoro 7

Whitnall 50, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 12

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53, North Fond du Lac 0

Winneconne 35, Waupaca 17

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Nekoosa 6

Wrightstown 28, Luxemburg-Casco 15

Xavier 45, New London 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

