The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams-Friendship 48, Mauston 8

Algoma 48, Suring 12

Alma/Pepin 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 14

Almond-Bancroft 54, Tigerton/Marion 8

Amherst 28, Stratford 21

Appleton North 16, Oshkosh North 6

Appleton West 14, Stevens Point 7

Arrowhead 42, Oconomowoc 7

Ashland 26, Hayward 20

Auburndale 20, Colby 14

Augusta 54, Independence/Gilmanton 13

Badger 35, Beloit Memorial 7

Baldwin-Woodville 38, Amery 7

Bangor 41, New Lisbon 6

Baraboo 35, Sparta 7

Bay Port 34, West De Pere 27

Belleville 58, Parkview/Albany 6

Belmont 32, De Soto 20

Black Hawk/Warren IL 48, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

Black River Falls 24, Viroqua 22

Blair-Taylor 49, Eleva-Strum 8

Bloomer 27, Northwestern 21

Bonduel 28, Oconto 6

Boyceville 45, Cadott 14

Brodhead/Juda 39, Lancaster 16

Brookfield Academy 28, Living Word Lutheran 27

Cambria-Friesland def. St. John’s NW Military Academy, forfeit

Campbellsport 48, Lomira 27

Cashton 34, Luther 0

Catholic Central 23, Saint Francis 7

Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa West 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Ozaukee 7

Chippewa Falls 42, Superior 7

Clayton 60, Luck 8

Clear Lake 34, Colfax 14

Clinton 48, Cambridge 0

Clintonville 46, Tomahawk 0

Coleman 36, Crandon 12

Columbus 56, New Glarus 14

Cornell 58, South Shore 24

Crivitz 35, Oconto Falls 6

Cumberland 34, Cameron 15

Darlington 66, Fennimore 13

De Pere 35, Ashwaubenon 28

DeForest 36, Sauk Prairie 18

Deerfield 19, Fall River/Rio 14

Dodgeville 53, Richland Center 20

East Troy 20, Jefferson 6

Edgar 35, Marathon 0

Edgerton 14, Delavan-Darien 7

Ellsworth 32, Saint Croix Central 14

Fall Creek 38, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Flambeau 48, Frederic 14

Fond du Lac 35, Oshkosh West 10

Franklin 35, Kenosha Bradford 7

Freedom 37, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50, Arcadia 14

Germantown 14, Brookfield Central 0

Gibraltar 47, Sevastopol 0

Gilman 54, Athens 16

Grafton 45, Greendale 21

Grantsburg 37, Ladysmith 14

Hamilton 36, Brookfield East 6

Highland 42, Riverdale 12

Hilbert 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 20

Holmen 24, Reedsburg Area 6

Homestead 35, West Bend West 0

Howards Grove 35, Random Lake 0

Hudson 30, New Richmond 20

Hurley 48, Webster 13

Iowa-Grant 28, Brookwood 0

Janesville Parker 54, Madison La Follette 6

Johnson Creek 48, Pardeeville 27

Kenosha Indian Trail 21, Racine Case 0

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7

Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 26

Kewaunee 53, Peshtigo 0

Kiel 34, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 42, Kaukauna 28

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30, Iola-Scandinavia 24

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40, Roncalli 27

La Crosse Central 34, La Crosse Logan 26

Laconia 28, Omro 7

Lake Country Lutheran 48, Shoreland Lutheran 19

Lake Mills 28, Lodi 10

Lakeland 49, Rhinelander 0

Lakeside Lutheran 13, Edgewood 10

Laona-Wabeno 56, Three Lakes 34

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Wausaukee 12

Little Chute 13, Denmark 7

Madison Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 12

Marinette 30, Mishicot 0

Marquette University 42, West Allis Nathan Hale 10

Marshall 27, Markesan 6

Marshfield 35, Hortonville 22

Martin Luther 35, Watertown Luther Prep 7

McFarland 35, Evansville 0

Medford Area 53, Antigo 21

Menasha 48, Green Bay Southwest 23

Menomonee Falls 41, West Allis Central 0

Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Middleton 52, Madison East 20

Milton 35, Watertown 0

Milwaukee Hamilton 47, Milw. Washington 8

Milwaukee Riverside University 43, Milwaukee Madison 0

Mineral Point 39, Cuba City 13

Mondovi 41, Durand 8

Monona Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 14

Monroe 47, Whitewater 0

Mosinee 40, Merrill 12

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 39, Portage 21

Mukwonago 45, Waukesha West 13

Muskego 17, Kettle Moraine 13

Neenah 35, Appleton East 7

New Berlin West 48, Milwaukee Lutheran 8

Newman Catholic 45, Tri-County 0

Nicolet 17, Hartford Union 14

Northland Pines 34, Menominee Indian 0

Notre Dame 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 14

Oak Creek 49, Kenosha Tremper 20

Oakfield 43, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 8

Onalaska 49, Tomah 20

Oostburg 22, Reedsville 14

Osceola 15, Somerset 14

Pacelli 26, Loyal 14

Palmyra-Eagle 43, Dodgeland 8

Pewaukee 13, New Berlin Eisenhower 6

Phillips 72, Washburn 8

Pittsville 41, Abbotsford 6

Plymouth 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14

Port Edwards 76, Bowler/Gresham 0

Port Washington 29, Berlin 12

Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 20

Prairie du Chien def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit

Pulaski 62, Green Bay Preble 14

Racine Horlick 36, Racine Park 0

Racine St. Catherine’s 40, University School of Milwaukee 13

Rice Lake 44, Prescott 14

Ripon 12, Waupun 6

River Falls 31, Eau Claire North 19

River Ridge 21, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

River Valley 40, Platteville 7

Royall 59, Necedah 8

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0

Saint Thomas More 20, Brown Deer 0

Seneca 33, Boscobel 0

Sheboygan North 59, Green Bay West 6

Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay East 0

Shiocton 40, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 12

Siren 30, Shell Lake 13

Slinger 42, West Bend East 13

Southern Door 41, Sturgeon Bay 0

Spooner 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Spring Valley 14, Elmwood/Plum City 12

St. Croix Falls def. Barron, forfeit

Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21

Sun Prairie 76, Stoughton 7

Sun Prairie West 21, Oregon 0

Turtle Lake 18, Glenwood City 14

Two Rivers 29, Chilton 21, 3OT

Union Grove 27, Elkhorn Area 14

Unity 57, Rib Lake/Prentice 12

Valders 40, Brillion 14

Verona Area 44, Madison West 0

Waterford 28, Burlington 17

Waterloo 31, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Waukesha North 28, Greenfield 10

Waunakee 42, Beaver Dam 0

Wausau West 40, D.C. Everest 14

Wautoma 42, Westfield Area 26

Wauwatosa East 26, Pius XI Catholic 6

West Salem 28, Aquinas 14

Westby 27, Altoona 12

Westosha Central 42, Wilmot Union 7

Weyauwega-Fremont 27, Manawa 24

Whitefish Bay 28, Cedarburg 21

Whitehall 27, Melrose-Mindoro 7

Whitnall 50, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 12

Wild Rose 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53, North Fond du Lac 0

Winneconne 35, Waupaca 17

Wisconsin Dells 43, Poynette 17

Wisconsin Heights 49, Kickapoo/LaFarge 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 66, South Milwaukee 27

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 51, Menominee, Mich. 44

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Nekoosa 6

Wrightstown 28, Luxemburg-Casco 15

Xavier 45, New London 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..