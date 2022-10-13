MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown has been dismissed from the team. Interim coach Jim Leonhard says Brown was dismissed because of an “internal incident.” Brown, a former five-star recruit, tweeted late Wednesday night that he planned to transfer. But Leonhard says Brown’s departure “was not a choice.” He did not detail the incident that led to Brown’s exit. Leonhard took over for the fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2. The Badgers are 3-3 and have used five different offensive line combinations in their first six games. Brown did not start either of the past two.

