By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson tried to be cool. Or at least not let on how much of a thrill the moment was for him. The New York Jets quarterback was on the practice field last year during training camp chatting it up with Aaron Rodgers whom he idolized as a youngster in Utah. Wilson wasn’t a Packers fan but liked how Rodgers played the game. So he tried to incorporate aspects of the Green Bay quarterback’s game into his own. More than a year later, the two are squaring off in the regular season on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.