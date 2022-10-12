By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice Wednesday, but expects to play Sunday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their loss to the New York Giants in London. The Packers host the New York Jets on Sunday. Green Bay had the ball on its 36-yard line on the final play of the Giants game when Rodgers attempted to throw a deep pass into the end zone. Rodgers never got to make the throw because Oshane Ximines hit him to knock the ball loose and seal the Giants’ come-from-behind 27-22 victory.

