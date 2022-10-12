INNISFIL, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say two officers have died after being shot while responding to a disturbance call. The South Simcoe Police Service says the shooting happened at a home in the town of Innisfil, Ontario, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect in the case also died. Police say both officers died after being taken to hospitals. Ontario’s police watchdog agency has been called in to investigate. It’s the province’s second fatal shooting of an officer in a month. Toronto police Constable Andrew Hong was killed on Sept. 12 while on break at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario.

