By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

A 5-1 start has netted No. 24 Illinois three Big Ten midseason awards from The Associated Press. Bret Bielema is the conference’s top coach, quarterback Tommy DeVito is the most surprising player of the first half of the season and the Illini are the most surprising team. The Illini are ranked for the first time since 2011 and off to their best start since 2011. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the top offensive player of the first half of the season. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is the top defensive player. Michigan State is the most disappointing team.

