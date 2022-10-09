By JOEY CAPPELLETTI

Associated Press/Report for America

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Candidates who have to play to their party’s base during primaries or nominating conventions often shift toward the center when the time comes to seek support from a wider range of voters for the general election. But that hasn’t happened this election year for the Republicans running for Michigan’s top three statewide offices — governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The Nov. 8 election will test whether campaigns designed to resonate with the far-right and highlight strong ties to former President Donald Trump will be enough to win in a traditional swing state.

