The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Berlin 55, Waupun 0

Black Hawk 24, Warren, Ill. 0

Campbellsport 35, Laconia 0

Ishpeming, Mich. 16, Tomahawk 10

Milwaukee King 61, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

Monroe 14, Durand, Ill. 9

Omro 30, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14

Rockford East, Ill. 34, Brodhead 8

St. Marys Springs 35, Lomira 7

Sturgeon Bay 41, Mishicot 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..