By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin could take a sharp conservative turn after November, regardless of whether Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wins reelection this fall. That’s because Republicans are within striking distance of gaining veto-proof majorities in the battleground state’s Legislature. A veto override takes a two-thirds vote in the Assembly and Senate. If Republicans hold their seats and flip five, they would have it in the Assembly. They need just a one-seat gain in the Senate. Their strategy includes focusing on a handful of open seats and Democratic incumbents in rural districts. Democrats say they’re aware of the risk.

