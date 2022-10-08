LONDON (AP) — Quarterback Davis Webb will be a backup to Daniel Jones when the New York Giants take on the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tyrod Taylor has been the second choice but he got a concussion in last Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears and was ruled out Friday. Webb was elevated from the practice squad. He has never thrown a pass in an NFL game. He spent the past three seasons on the practice squad in Buffalo, where now-Giants coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator. The Giants also activated wide receiver Marcus Johnson and signed safety Tony Jefferson to the 53-man roster.

