By MATTIAS KARÉN

Associated Press

WATFORD, England (AP) — Aaron Rodgers may need to have a little chat with Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur about the game plan for the Packers’ first game in London. LaFleur was quick to tout the importance of the run game against the New York Giants on Sunday in the British capital. But Rodgers says he is eager to show off the passing game in the Packers’ first game in London. He says “Matt’s kind of in a grumpy mood right now” after the overnight flight and that “we’ll talk about airing it out a bit more.”

