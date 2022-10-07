**WTMJ’s John Mercure and The Truth’s Sherwin Hughes will provide analysis after the debate, presented by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association**

First topic discussed: Weed legalization

•Johnson says it should be a state-by-state decision. Says it’s legalization is causing harm.

•Barnes says he supports the full legalization. Points to neighboring states who have already legalized it. (Illinois, Michigan, etc.) — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 8, 2022

In the media room ahead of the debate.



Significance of the 2022 Wisconsin Senate race:

• U.S. Senate currently split 50/50

• If current polling holds Dems could control 52 seats (Democrat John Fetterman is favored against Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race) pic.twitter.com/W11x3b1hWV — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 7, 2022

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are set to meet Friday night in the first of two planned debates in Wisconsin’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race. Johnson is seeking his third term against Barnes, who is Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor and would be the state’s first Black senator. Barnes has attacked Johnson on abortion restrictions, while Johnson has tried to tag Barnes as soft on crime. Barnes has also sought to play up his background as the son of a public school teacher and an auto workers union member.

