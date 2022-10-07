The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma/Pepin 59, Melrose-Mindoro 8

Altoona 60, Arcadia 14

Amery 62, Somerset 58

Amherst 49, Manawa 0

Ashland 26, Antigo 21

Ashwaubenon 38, Sheboygan South 18

Assumption 55, Webster 0

Badger 42, Union Grove 28

Bangor 34, Luther 28

Bay Port 42, De Pere 14

Beaver Dam 34, Oregon 7

Bonduel 48, Peshtigo 0

Brillion 34, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20

Brookfield Central 21, Marquette University 3

Brookwood 30, Necedah 22

Burlington 37, Wilmot Union 28

Cameron 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Cashton 40, Royall 6

Chilton 47, Roncalli 13

Chippewa Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 20

Colby 55, Abbotsford 14

Coleman 42, Clintonville 16

Columbus 54, Lakeside Lutheran 13

Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0

Darlington 34, Belleville 24

Edgar 21, Auburndale 14

Edgewood 47, Big Foot 7

Ellsworth 53, Prescott 12

Elmwood/Plum City 54, Turtle Lake 0

Fall Creek 31, Durand 8

Franklin 19, Kenosha Indian Trail 14

Freedom 40, Denmark 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 34, Westby 12

Germantown 41, West Allis Central 0

Gibraltar 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 6

Glenwood City 36, Colfax 0

Grantsburg 28, Hurley 6

Greenfield 42, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Hamilton 46, Menomonee Falls 14

Hartford Union 28, Slinger 21

Highland 47, Hillsboro 22

Holmen 17, La Crosse Logan 14

Homestead 28, Cedarburg 7

Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 16

Howards Grove 49, Ozaukee 8

Ishpeming, Mich. 16, Tomahawk 10

Ithaca 42, Iowa-Grant 12

Johnson Creek 47, Deerfield 31

Kaukauna 42, Appleton East 21

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Catholic Central 0

Kenosha Tremper 27, Kenosha Bradford 21

Kettle Moraine 28, Mukwonago 7

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Sheboygan Falls 21

Kewaskum 28, Ripon 6

Kiel 14, Valders 6

Kimberly 31, Neenah 10

La Crosse Central 42, Sparta 14

Lake Country Lutheran 42, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Lakeland 21, Hayward 7

Laona-Wabeno 66, Elcho/White Lake 14

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Gillett 0

Little Chute 34, Wrightstown 7

Lodi 42, New Glarus 7

Luxemburg-Casco 16, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

Manitowoc Lincoln 57, Green Bay East 6

Markesan 71, Cambridge 35

Marshall 47, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Marshfield 49, Stevens Point 21

Martin Luther 27, Racine St. Catherine’s 20

Mauston 55, Wautoma 6

Menasha 40, Sheboygan North 0

Menominee Indian 16, Tomahawk 10

Merrill 32, Rhinelander 8

Middleton 52, Madison West 20

Milwaukee Vincent 40, Milwaukee North 0

Mineral Point 55, Parkview/Albany 0

Monona Grove 55, Portage 14

Monroe 54, East Troy 8

Mosinee 42, Medford Area 28

Muskego 24, Oconomowoc 0

New Berlin West 64, Wauwatosa East 20

New Lisbon 44, Boscobel 6

New Richmond 28, Eau Claire North 14

Nicolet 41, Whitefish Bay 0

Northwestern 62, Barron 0

Onalaska 49, Baraboo 13

Oostburg 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 22

Oshkosh North 14, Oshkosh West 7

Pacelli 19, Iola-Scandinavia 13

Pewaukee 66, Pius XI Catholic 6

Pittsville 36, Marathon 6

Platteville 34, Poynette 7

Port Washington 27, Plymouth 24

Potosi/Cassville 27, River Ridge 13

Prairie du Chien 30, Brodhead/Juda 21

Racine Horlick 37, Racine Case 6

Racine Lutheran 42, Living Word Lutheran 28

Racine Park 24, Oak Creek 21

Randolph 49, Pardeeville 6

Reedsburg Area 41, Tomah 14

Reedsville 28, Hilbert 21

River Falls 20, Menomonie 15

River Valley 14, Richland Center 7

Saint Croix Central 27, Baldwin-Woodville 24

Saint Thomas More 28, Shoreland Lutheran 13

Sauk Prairie 26, Fort Atkinson 21

Seymour 0, Waupaca 0

Shawano 22, New London 6

Shiocton 41, Nekoosa 0

Southern Door 19, Kewaunee 14

Southwestern 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Spring Valley 28, Cadott 13

Sun Prairie 69, Watertown 6

Two Rivers 41, New Holstein 6

University School of Milwaukee 43, Brown Deer 8

Verona Area 35, Janesville Craig 6

Waterford 28, Beloit Memorial 7

Waterloo 12, Clinton 6

Waukesha West 14, Waukesha North 7

Waunakee 59, Milton 0

Wausau West 7, Hortonville 0

Wausaukee 57, Suring 14

Wauwatosa West 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

West Bend East 47, West Bend West 6

West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 7

West Salem 41, Black River Falls 0

Westfield Area 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

Westosha Central 41, Elkhorn Area 7

Whitewater 55, McFarland 7

Wisconsin Dells 20, Adams-Friendship 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Appleton West 0

Xavier 49, Winneconne 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..