The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma/Pepin 59, Melrose-Mindoro 8
Altoona 60, Arcadia 14
Amery 62, Somerset 58
Amherst 49, Manawa 0
Ashland 26, Antigo 21
Ashwaubenon 38, Sheboygan South 18
Assumption 55, Webster 0
Badger 42, Union Grove 28
Bangor 34, Luther 28
Bay Port 42, De Pere 14
Beaver Dam 34, Oregon 7
Bonduel 48, Peshtigo 0
Brillion 34, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20
Brookfield Central 21, Marquette University 3
Brookwood 30, Necedah 22
Burlington 37, Wilmot Union 28
Cameron 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Cashton 40, Royall 6
Chilton 47, Roncalli 13
Chippewa Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 20
Colby 55, Abbotsford 14
Coleman 42, Clintonville 16
Columbus 54, Lakeside Lutheran 13
Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0
Darlington 34, Belleville 24
Edgar 21, Auburndale 14
Edgewood 47, Big Foot 7
Ellsworth 53, Prescott 12
Elmwood/Plum City 54, Turtle Lake 0
Fall Creek 31, Durand 8
Franklin 19, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Freedom 40, Denmark 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 34, Westby 12
Germantown 41, West Allis Central 0
Gibraltar 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 6
Glenwood City 36, Colfax 0
Grantsburg 28, Hurley 6
Greenfield 42, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
Hamilton 46, Menomonee Falls 14
Hartford Union 28, Slinger 21
Highland 47, Hillsboro 22
Holmen 17, La Crosse Logan 14
Homestead 28, Cedarburg 7
Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 16
Howards Grove 49, Ozaukee 8
Ishpeming, Mich. 16, Tomahawk 10
Ithaca 42, Iowa-Grant 12
Johnson Creek 47, Deerfield 31
Kaukauna 42, Appleton East 21
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Catholic Central 0
Kenosha Tremper 27, Kenosha Bradford 21
Kettle Moraine 28, Mukwonago 7
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Sheboygan Falls 21
Kewaskum 28, Ripon 6
Kiel 14, Valders 6
Kimberly 31, Neenah 10
La Crosse Central 42, Sparta 14
Lake Country Lutheran 42, Watertown Luther Prep 13
Lakeland 21, Hayward 7
Laona-Wabeno 66, Elcho/White Lake 14
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Gillett 0
Little Chute 34, Wrightstown 7
Lodi 42, New Glarus 7
Luxemburg-Casco 16, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Manitowoc Lincoln 57, Green Bay East 6
Markesan 71, Cambridge 35
Marshall 47, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Marshfield 49, Stevens Point 21
Martin Luther 27, Racine St. Catherine’s 20
Mauston 55, Wautoma 6
Menasha 40, Sheboygan North 0
Menominee Indian 16, Tomahawk 10
Merrill 32, Rhinelander 8
Middleton 52, Madison West 20
Milwaukee Vincent 40, Milwaukee North 0
Mineral Point 55, Parkview/Albany 0
Monona Grove 55, Portage 14
Monroe 54, East Troy 8
Mosinee 42, Medford Area 28
Muskego 24, Oconomowoc 0
New Berlin West 64, Wauwatosa East 20
New Lisbon 44, Boscobel 6
New Richmond 28, Eau Claire North 14
Nicolet 41, Whitefish Bay 0
Northwestern 62, Barron 0
Onalaska 49, Baraboo 13
Oostburg 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 22
Oshkosh North 14, Oshkosh West 7
Pacelli 19, Iola-Scandinavia 13
Pewaukee 66, Pius XI Catholic 6
Pittsville 36, Marathon 6
Platteville 34, Poynette 7
Port Washington 27, Plymouth 24
Potosi/Cassville 27, River Ridge 13
Prairie du Chien 30, Brodhead/Juda 21
Racine Horlick 37, Racine Case 6
Racine Lutheran 42, Living Word Lutheran 28
Racine Park 24, Oak Creek 21
Randolph 49, Pardeeville 6
Reedsburg Area 41, Tomah 14
Reedsville 28, Hilbert 21
River Falls 20, Menomonie 15
River Valley 14, Richland Center 7
Saint Croix Central 27, Baldwin-Woodville 24
Saint Thomas More 28, Shoreland Lutheran 13
Sauk Prairie 26, Fort Atkinson 21
Seymour 0, Waupaca 0
Shawano 22, New London 6
Shiocton 41, Nekoosa 0
Southern Door 19, Kewaunee 14
Southwestern 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 7
Spring Valley 28, Cadott 13
Sun Prairie 69, Watertown 6
Two Rivers 41, New Holstein 6
University School of Milwaukee 43, Brown Deer 8
Verona Area 35, Janesville Craig 6
Waterford 28, Beloit Memorial 7
Waterloo 12, Clinton 6
Waukesha West 14, Waukesha North 7
Waunakee 59, Milton 0
Wausau West 7, Hortonville 0
Wausaukee 57, Suring 14
Wauwatosa West 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
West Bend East 47, West Bend West 6
West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 7
West Salem 41, Black River Falls 0
Westfield Area 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Westosha Central 41, Elkhorn Area 7
Whitewater 55, McFarland 7
Wisconsin Dells 20, Adams-Friendship 7
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Appleton West 0
Xavier 49, Winneconne 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..