PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma/Pepin 59, Melrose-Mindoro 8

Amherst 49, Manawa 0

Assumption 55, Webster 0

Bay Port 42, De Pere 14

Beaver Dam 34, Oregon 7

Bonduel 48, Peshtigo 0

Brillion 34, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20

Cameron 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Chilton 47, Roncalli 13

Chippewa Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 20

Coleman 42, Clintonville 16

Columbus 54, Lakeside Lutheran 13

Darlington 34, Belleville 24

Elmwood/Plum City 54, Turtle Lake 0

Fall Creek 31, Durand 8

Freedom 40, Denmark 0

Glenwood City 36, Colfax 0

Grantsburg 28, Hurley 6

Greenfield 42, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Holmen 17, La Crosse Logan 14

Homestead 28, Cedarburg 7

Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 16

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Catholic Central 0

Kenosha Tremper 27, Kenosha Bradford 21

Kettle Moraine 28, Mukwonago 7

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Sheboygan Falls 21

Kewaskum 28, Ripon 6

Kimberly 31, Neenah 10

La Crosse Central 42, Sparta 14

Laona-Wabeno 66, Elcho/White Lake 14

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Gillett 0

Little Chute 34, Wrightstown 7

Lodi 42, New Glarus 7

Manitowoc Lincoln 57, Green Bay East 6

Marshfield 49, Stevens Point 21

Mauston 55, Wautoma 6

Menominee Indian 16, Tomahawk 10

Merrill 32, Rhinelander 8

Milwaukee Vincent 40, Milwaukee North 0

Mineral Point 55, Parkview/Albany 0

Monona Grove 55, Portage 14

Monroe 54, East Troy 8

Muskego 24, Oconomowoc 0

New Lisbon 44, Boscobel 6

Nicolet 41, Whitefish Bay 0

Onalaska 49, Baraboo 13

Oostburg 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 22

Oshkosh North 14, Oshkosh West 7

Pacelli 19, Iola-Scandinavia 13

Pewaukee 66, Pius XI Catholic 6

Potosi/Cassville 27, River Ridge 13

Racine Horlick 37, Racine Case 6

Racine Lutheran 42, Living Word Lutheran 28

Racine Park 24, Oak Creek 21

Randolph 49, Pardeeville 6

Reedsville 28, Hilbert 21

River Valley 14, Richland Center 7

Saint Thomas More 28, Shoreland Lutheran 13

Sauk Prairie 26, Fort Atkinson 21

Seymour 0, Waupaca 0

Shiocton 41, Nekoosa 0

Southern Door 19, Kewaunee 14

Southwestern 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Spring Valley 28, Cadott 13

Two Rivers 41, New Holstein 6

Waterloo 12, Clinton 6

Waukesha West 14, Waukesha North 7

Waunakee 59, Milton 0

Wausau West 7, Hortonville 0

Wausaukee 57, Suring 14

Wauwatosa West 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 7

Westosha Central 41, Elkhorn Area 7

Whitewater 55, McFarland 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Appleton West 0

Xavier 49, Winneconne 14

