MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — County officials in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have declared a local emergency as fire crews continued battling a fire at a paper mill that was producing a dense cloud of smoke. Menominee city police said Friday that Menominee County officials and emergency management officials had issued an emergency declaration, and the public was urged to avoid the area. A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the fire in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse along along Michigan’s border with Wisconsin that contained pulp and waste paper. No injuries were reported. The blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene.

