By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers says star forward Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t. Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Myers said he doesn’t anticipate Green missing any games for Wednesday’s altercation. The Athletic first reported the scuffle, saying Green struck Poole. Myers said “space is good” regarding Green not practicing and going home after he addressed the team. Green was previously suspended for one game in 2018 after a confrontation with teammate Kevin Durant.

