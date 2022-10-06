By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers raced to their fastest 50-game start ever. They believed they could win their first pennant since 1982 and perhaps earn the World Series title that’s eluded them throughout this franchise’s history. The Brewers instead failed to reach the postseason entirely. A team that started out 32-18 went 54-58 the rest of the way to finish a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the NL’s final wild-card spot and seven games back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. That snapped the Brewers’ franchise-record string of four straight playoff appearances.

