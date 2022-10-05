ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges the stores sold the two at least 37 firearms. Fleet Farm counters that it complies with all applicable gun laws and devotes substantial resources to training and compliance. Democrat Ellison faces a stiff re-election challenge from Republican Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue.

