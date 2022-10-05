MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes says his campaign had raised $20.1 million for the three-month period that ran through September, which included the period after he won the August primary. Barnes faces Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Nov. 8 in a race that could determine which party has majority control of the Senate. Johnson, who is seeking his third term, has not yet released his fundraising totals for the third quarter. They are due by Oct. 15. The fundraising Barnes reported Wednesday was a dramatic increase spurred by his primary win. He had raised about $6 million for the campaign since launching in the summer of 2021 through the end of June.

