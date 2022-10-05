By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Stopping the run remains the greatest challenge for the Green Bay Packers defense. That issue is particularly imperative this week as the Packers prepare to face NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants on Sunday at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Packers are giving up 4.97 yards per carry to rank 24th out of 32 teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs were the only NFL teams to allow more yards per rush than the Packers last season.

