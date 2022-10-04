LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials in northeastern Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide investigation. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Little Suamico Sunday morning. The caller said there was a man and woman outside the house who had no pulse and were not breathing. First responders determined the 75-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were dead and that someone had killed them. Deputies later found a 27-year-old man considered a person of interest in the case in Oconto and arrested him. He was jailed on charges unrelated to the deaths.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.