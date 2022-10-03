WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is getting off to a rough start. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies in connection with the Nov. 21 parade in Waukesha. His trial was scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. Brooks is defending himself in the case and became so disruptive before jurors were even brought into the courtroom that Judge Jennifer Dorow had to take multiple recesses before finally forcing Brooks to watch the proceedings via video from another room.

