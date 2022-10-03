By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th as Milwaukee rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks just before the Brewers’ playoff hopes vanished Monday. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they could earn the NL’s final wild-card spot only if they won their last three games while the Philadelphia Phillies lost three straight. The Phillies beat the Houston Astros 3-0 in a game that ended several minutes after the Brewers completed their rally.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.