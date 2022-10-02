By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Wisconsin has fired head coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to his eighth season leading his alma mater. The surprising move comes a day after Wisconsin lost at home 34-10 to Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema. Chryst is 67-26 since taking over as coach of the Badgers in 2015. But the program has been backsliding. Chryst had double-digit win seasons in four of his first five years at Wisconsin and has gone 33-19 since, including 15-12 in the last 27 games. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, another former Badgers player, was named interim coach.

