By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and the Green Bay Packers topped New England 27-24 to spoil Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut. Zappe played the majority of the game after Brian Hoyer left with a head injury. Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a dreadful first half to continue his recent home mastery of AFC teams. The Packers are 18-1 in the last 19 home games Rodgers has started against AFC foes.

