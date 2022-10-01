By JOE TOTORAITIS

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Miami Marlins have decided to shut down ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara for the rest of the season. Manager Don Mattingly announced the move before the Marlins’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Alcantara is 14-9 and has a 2.28 ERA over 32 starts this season. He leads the majors with 228 2/3 innings pitched. He pitched his sixth complete game of the season Friday night. He allowed one run and five hits through eight innings and took the loss 1-0 to the Brewers. Alcantara struck out 207 and walked 50 batters.

