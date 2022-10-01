MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man should be awarded $1.1 million in a settlement agreement after surveillance video showed police repeatedly punching him in the head during a mental health crisis at a foster home in 2019. A federal civil rights suit says David Clash-Miller was 17 when Madison police were called to transport him to a mental health facility for treatment. A home security camera captured officers slamming him against a door and into a couch before putting a spit hood over his head and punching him. The Madison city attorney says the settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing. An outside review found officers had acted legally but missed opportunities that could have defused the situation. The settlement agreement was signed Thursday.

