The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams-Friendship 25, Brodhead/Juda 13

Algoma 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 24

Alma/Pepin 42, Blair-Taylor 14

Almond-Bancroft 60, Bowler/Gresham 12

Amherst 38, Nekoosa 0

Appleton North 19, Oshkosh West 0

Aquinas 46, Arcadia 6

Assumption 58, Loyal 12

Auburndale 49, Abbotsford 6

Badger 52, Westosha Central 15

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0

Bangor 27, Ithaca 0

Bay Port 42, Ashwaubenon 14

Belleville 49, Mineral Point 14

Bloomer 46, Barron 0

Bonduel 27, Mishicot 0

Boyceville 40, Glenwood City 14

Brookfield Central 38, Brookfield East 7

Burlington 47, Beloit Memorial 14

Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8

Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20

Cameron 36, Spooner 34

Cashton 56, New Lisbon 6

Catholic Central 17, Kenosha Christian Life 9

Catholic Memorial 77, Pius XI Catholic 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 13

Chilton 50, Brillion 6

Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14

Clinton 42, Palmyra-Eagle 22

Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8

Colby 35, Marathon 14

Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0

Columbus 42, Lodi 14

Crandon 66, Northland Pines 0

Crivitz def. Menominee Indian, forfeit

D.C. Everest 16, Hortonville 3

Darlington 45, Cuba City 6

De Pere 38, Green Bay Preble 7

DeForest 42, Fort Atkinson 41

Deerfield 34, Lourdes Academy 14

Denmark 35, Luxemburg-Casco 30

Durand 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21

Edgar 28, Pittsville 8

Edgewood 23, Turner 0

Ellsworth 42, Osceola 13

Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18

Evansville 46, Whitewater 21

Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22

Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8

Fond du Lac 31, Kimberly 21

Franklin 17, Racine Horlick 6

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Altoona 14

Gillett 34, Wausaukee 0

Gilman 58, Lincoln 14

Grafton def. Cudahy, forfeit

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Green Bay East 8, Green Bay West 6

Greendale 17, Greenfield 0

Hamilton 13, Germantown 7, OT

Hartford Union 64, West Bend West 14

Holmen 24, La Crosse Central 13

Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 3

Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Rosholt 0

Janesville Craig 41, Madison East 14

Jefferson 17, Delavan-Darien 14

Johnson Creek 28, Fall River/Rio 22

Kenosha Indian Trail 28, Kenosha Bradford 14

Kenosha Tremper 27, Racine Park 7

Kettle Moraine 37, Waukesha North 0

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49, Ripon 0

Kewaskum 24, Berlin 20

Kewaunee 55, Sturgeon Bay 14

Kiel 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 42

La Crosse Logan 35, Tomah 21

Laconia 21, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14

Lakeland 42, Ashland 34

Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lake Mills 27

Little Chute 22, Freedom 16

Lomira 53, North Fond du Lac 7

Luther 60, Necedah 6

Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 0

Manawa 20, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 18

Markesan 36, Horicon/Hustisford 14

Marquette University 59, West Allis Central 8

Marshall 54, Cambridge 20

Martin Luther 41, University School of Milwaukee 20

Mauston 38, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 16

Mayville 49, Omro 6

McFarland 38, East Troy 6

Medford Area 66, Rhinelander 0

Melrose-Mindoro 14, Independence/Gilmanton 8

Menasha 28, Notre Dame 21

Menomonee Falls 28, West Allis Nathan Hale 27

Middleton 51, Janesville Parker 32

Milw. Bay View 28, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 7

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 52, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 14

Milwaukee King 27, Milwaukee Riverside University 0

Monona Grove 28, Sauk Prairie 0

Monroe 52, Edgerton 0

Mosinee 42, Antigo 0

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Watertown 20

Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 25

Muskego 23, Arrowhead 21

Neenah 35, Kaukauna 17

New Berlin Eisenhower 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

New Glarus 34, Big Foot 7

New Holstein 49, Roncalli 7

New Richmond 24, Menomonie 21

Newman Catholic 49, Tigerton/Marion 0

Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0

Oak Creek 31, Racine Case 20

Onalaska 42, Sparta 14

Oshkosh North 35, Appleton East 12

Pacelli def. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, forfeit

Peshtigo 30, Marinette 20

Pewaukee 39, New Berlin West 21

Phillips 56, Northwood/Solon Springs 20

Platteville 34, Richland Center 21

Plymouth 56, Waupun 0

Port Edwards 44, Tri-County 6

Potosi/Cassville 42, Black Hawk/Warren IL 18

Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 14

Pulaski 56, Sheboygan North 28

Racine Lutheran def. Dominican, forfeit

Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Lake Country Lutheran 21

Randolph def. St. John’s NW Military Academy, forfeit

Random Lake 33, Manitowoc Lutheran 20

Reedsburg Area 41, Baraboo 27

Reedsville 9, Howards Grove 0

Regis 37, Mondovi 14

Rice Lake 28, Somerset 24

River Ridge 46, Southwestern 14

River Valley 28, Lancaster 12

Riverdale 12, Boscobel 0

Royall 34, Brookwood 0

Saint Croix Central 42, Amery 14

Saint Francis 43, Brookfield Academy 27

Seneca 46, Hillsboro 8

Sevastopol 20, Suring 18

Sheboygan Falls 42, Port Washington 31

Shell Lake 43, Luck 0

Shoreland Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 25

Slinger 35, Nicolet 6

South Milwaukee 43, Whitnall 41, OT

Southern Door 35, Oconto 0

Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18

St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

St. Marys Springs 42, Campbellsport 13

Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville/Granton 30

Stevens Point 45, Milwaukee Academy of Science 26

Stoughton 31, Portage 19

Stratford 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 8

Sun Prairie 62, Milton 12

Sun Prairie West 21, Beaver Dam 14

Superior 34, Eau Claire Memorial 13

Two Rivers 48, Valders 0

Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 14

Unity 36, Hurley 24

Waterford 28, Elkhorn Area 14

Waterloo 57, Dodgeland 8

Watertown Luther Prep 38, Saint Thomas More 12

Waukesha West 50, Waukesha South 7

Waunakee 48, Oregon 0

Waupaca 13, New London 0

Wausau West 40, Appleton West 21

Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 0

West Bend East 34, Cedarburg 12

West De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 0

West Salem 52, Viroqua 14

Westby 48, Black River Falls 14

Westfield Area 21, Poynette 20

Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21

Winneconne 37, Seymour 8

Wisconsin Dells 56, Wautoma 26

Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 26

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 24, Marshfield 21

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Shiocton 19

Wrightstown 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

Xavier 49, Shawano 16

