HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to killing two brothers from Wisconsin in 2019. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, admitted in court Friday that he killed 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, after they came to his farm to collect a debt from a cattle contract. In exchange for his plea to two counts of first-degree murder, several other charges, including abandonment of a corpse, were dropped. Prosecutors said Nelson killed the Diemels in July 2019, burned their bodies and dumped their remains on a manure pile. He was supposed to be raising and selling cattle for the brothers, who came to the farm to collect a $250,000 debt.

