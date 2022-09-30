The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams-Friendship 25, Brodhead/Juda 13
Algoma 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 24
Alma/Pepin 42, Blair-Taylor 14
Almond-Bancroft 60, Bowler/Gresham 12
Amherst 38, Nekoosa 0
Appleton North 19, Oshkosh West 0
Aquinas 46, Arcadia 6
Assumption 58, Loyal 12
Auburndale 49, Abbotsford 6
Badger 52, Westosha Central 15
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0
Bangor 27, Ithaca 0
Bay Port 42, Ashwaubenon 14
Belleville 49, Mineral Point 14
Bloomer 46, Barron 0
Bonduel 27, Mishicot 0
Boyceville 40, Glenwood City 14
Brookfield Central 38, Brookfield East 7
Burlington 47, Beloit Memorial 14
Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8
Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20
Cameron 36, Spooner 34
Cashton 56, New Lisbon 6
Catholic Central 17, Kenosha Christian Life 9
Catholic Memorial 77, Pius XI Catholic 8
Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 13
Chilton 50, Brillion 6
Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14
Clinton 42, Palmyra-Eagle 22
Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0
Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8
Colby 35, Marathon 14
Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0
Columbus 42, Lodi 14
Crandon 66, Northland Pines 0
Crivitz def. Menominee Indian, forfeit
D.C. Everest 16, Hortonville 3
Darlington 45, Cuba City 6
De Pere 38, Green Bay Preble 7
DeForest 42, Fort Atkinson 41
Deerfield 34, Lourdes Academy 14
Denmark 35, Luxemburg-Casco 30
Durand 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21
Edgar 28, Pittsville 8
Edgewood 23, Turner 0
Ellsworth 42, Osceola 13
Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18
Evansville 46, Whitewater 21
Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22
Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8
Fond du Lac 31, Kimberly 21
Franklin 17, Racine Horlick 6
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Altoona 14
Gillett 34, Wausaukee 0
Gilman 58, Lincoln 14
Grafton def. Cudahy, forfeit
Grantsburg 42, Webster 0
Green Bay East 8, Green Bay West 6
Greendale 17, Greenfield 0
Hamilton 13, Germantown 7, OT
Hartford Union 64, West Bend West 14
Holmen 24, La Crosse Central 13
Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 3
Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Rosholt 0
Janesville Craig 41, Madison East 14
Jefferson 17, Delavan-Darien 14
Johnson Creek 28, Fall River/Rio 22
Kenosha Indian Trail 28, Kenosha Bradford 14
Kenosha Tremper 27, Racine Park 7
Kettle Moraine 37, Waukesha North 0
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49, Ripon 0
Kewaskum 24, Berlin 20
Kewaunee 55, Sturgeon Bay 14
Kiel 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 42
La Crosse Logan 35, Tomah 21
Laconia 21, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14
Lakeland 42, Ashland 34
Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lake Mills 27
Little Chute 22, Freedom 16
Lomira 53, North Fond du Lac 7
Luther 60, Necedah 6
Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 0
Manawa 20, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 18
Markesan 36, Horicon/Hustisford 14
Marquette University 59, West Allis Central 8
Marshall 54, Cambridge 20
Martin Luther 41, University School of Milwaukee 20
Mauston 38, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 16
Mayville 49, Omro 6
McFarland 38, East Troy 6
Medford Area 66, Rhinelander 0
Melrose-Mindoro 14, Independence/Gilmanton 8
Menasha 28, Notre Dame 21
Menomonee Falls 28, West Allis Nathan Hale 27
Middleton 51, Janesville Parker 32
Milw. Bay View 28, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 7
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 52, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 14
Milwaukee King 27, Milwaukee Riverside University 0
Monona Grove 28, Sauk Prairie 0
Monroe 52, Edgerton 0
Mosinee 42, Antigo 0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Watertown 20
Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 25
Muskego 23, Arrowhead 21
Neenah 35, Kaukauna 17
New Berlin Eisenhower 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
New Glarus 34, Big Foot 7
New Holstein 49, Roncalli 7
New Richmond 24, Menomonie 21
Newman Catholic 49, Tigerton/Marion 0
Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0
Oak Creek 31, Racine Case 20
Onalaska 42, Sparta 14
Oshkosh North 35, Appleton East 12
Pacelli def. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, forfeit
Peshtigo 30, Marinette 20
Pewaukee 39, New Berlin West 21
Phillips 56, Northwood/Solon Springs 20
Platteville 34, Richland Center 21
Plymouth 56, Waupun 0
Port Edwards 44, Tri-County 6
Potosi/Cassville 42, Black Hawk/Warren IL 18
Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 14
Pulaski 56, Sheboygan North 28
Racine Lutheran def. Dominican, forfeit
Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Lake Country Lutheran 21
Randolph def. St. John’s NW Military Academy, forfeit
Random Lake 33, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
Reedsburg Area 41, Baraboo 27
Reedsville 9, Howards Grove 0
Regis 37, Mondovi 14
Rice Lake 28, Somerset 24
River Ridge 46, Southwestern 14
River Valley 28, Lancaster 12
Riverdale 12, Boscobel 0
Royall 34, Brookwood 0
Saint Croix Central 42, Amery 14
Saint Francis 43, Brookfield Academy 27
Seneca 46, Hillsboro 8
Sevastopol 20, Suring 18
Sheboygan Falls 42, Port Washington 31
Shell Lake 43, Luck 0
Shoreland Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 25
Slinger 35, Nicolet 6
South Milwaukee 43, Whitnall 41, OT
Southern Door 35, Oconto 0
Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18
St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
St. Marys Springs 42, Campbellsport 13
Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville/Granton 30
Stevens Point 45, Milwaukee Academy of Science 26
Stoughton 31, Portage 19
Stratford 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 8
Sun Prairie 62, Milton 12
Sun Prairie West 21, Beaver Dam 14
Superior 34, Eau Claire Memorial 13
Two Rivers 48, Valders 0
Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 14
Unity 36, Hurley 24
Waterford 28, Elkhorn Area 14
Waterloo 57, Dodgeland 8
Watertown Luther Prep 38, Saint Thomas More 12
Waukesha West 50, Waukesha South 7
Waunakee 48, Oregon 0
Waupaca 13, New London 0
Wausau West 40, Appleton West 21
Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 0
West Bend East 34, Cedarburg 12
West De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 0
West Salem 52, Viroqua 14
Westby 48, Black River Falls 14
Westfield Area 21, Poynette 20
Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21
Winneconne 37, Seymour 8
Wisconsin Dells 56, Wautoma 26
Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 26
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 24, Marshfield 21
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Shiocton 19
Wrightstown 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Xavier 49, Shawano 16
