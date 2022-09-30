The Associated Press
Algoma 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 24
Alma/Pepin 42, Blair-Taylor 14
Almond-Bancroft 60, Bowler/Gresham 12
Amherst 38, Nekoosa 0
Appleton North 19, Oshkosh West 0
Aquinas 46, Arcadia 6
Assumption 58, Loyal 12
Auburndale 49, Abbotsford 6
Badger 52, Westosha Central 15
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0
Bay Port 42, Ashwaubenon 14
Belleville 49, Mineral Point 14
Bonduel 27, Mishicot 0
Brookfield Central 38, Brookfield East 7
Burlington 47, Beloit Memorial 14
Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8
Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20
Cameron 36, Spooner 34
Cashton 56, New Lisbon 6
Catholic Central 17, Kenosha Christian Life 9
Catholic Memorial 77, Pius XI Catholic 8
Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 13
Chilton 50, Brillion 6
Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14
Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0
Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8
Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0
Columbus 42, Lodi 14
D.C. Everest 16, Hortonville 3
Darlington 45, Cuba City 6
Denmark 35, Luxemburg-Casco 30
Durand 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21
Edgar 28, Pittsville 8
Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22
Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8
Fond du Lac 31, Kimberly 21
Franklin 17, Racine Horlick 6
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Altoona 14
Gillett 34, Wausaukee 0
Grantsburg 42, Webster 0
Green Bay East 8, Green Bay West 6
Greendale 17, Greenfield 0
Hamilton 13, Germantown 7, OT
Hartford Union 64, West Bend West 14
Holmen 24, La Crosse Central 13
Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 3
Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7
Janesville Craig 41, Madison East 14
Kenosha Indian Trail 28, Kenosha Bradford 14
Kenosha Tremper 27, Racine Park 7
Kettle Moraine 37, Waukesha North 0
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49, Ripon 0
Kewaskum 24, Berlin 20
La Crosse Logan 35, Tomah 21
Lakeland 42, Ashland 34
Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lake Mills 27
Little Chute 22, Freedom 16
Luther 60, Necedah 6
Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 0
Markesan 36, Horicon/Hustisford 14
Marquette University 59, West Allis Central 8
Marshall 54, Cambridge 20
Medford Area 66, Rhinelander 0
Menasha 28, Notre Dame 21
Milw. Bay View 28, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 7
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 52, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 14
Monona Grove 28, Sauk Prairie 0
Monroe 52, Edgerton 0
Mosinee 42, Antigo 0
Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 25
Muskego 23, Arrowhead 21
Neenah 35, Kaukauna 17
New Berlin Eisenhower 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
New Glarus 34, Big Foot 7
New Richmond 24, Menomonie 21
Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0
Oak Creek 31, Racine Case 20
Onalaska 42, Sparta 14
Peshtigo 30, Marinette 20
Pewaukee 39, New Berlin West 21
Plymouth 56, Waupun 0
Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 14
Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Lake Country Lutheran 21
Reedsburg Area 41, Baraboo 27
Reedsville 9, Howards Grove 0
Regis 37, Mondovi 14
Rice Lake 28, Somerset 24
River Ridge 46, Southwestern 14
River Valley 28, Lancaster 12
Riverdale 12, Boscobel 0
Saint Croix Central 42, Amery 14
Saint Francis 43, Brookfield Academy 27
Sevastopol 20, Suring 18
Southern Door 35, Oconto 0
Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18
St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
St. Marys Springs 42, Campbellsport 13
Sun Prairie 62, Milton 12
Sun Prairie West 21, Beaver Dam 14
Two Rivers 48, Valders 0
Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 14
Unity 36, Hurley 24
Waterford 28, Elkhorn Area 14
Waterloo 57, Dodgeland 8
Waukesha West 50, Waukesha South 7
Waunakee 48, Oregon 0
Waupaca 13, New London 0
Wausau West 40, Appleton West 21
Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 0
West De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 0
West Salem 52, Viroqua 14
Westby 48, Black River Falls 14
Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21
Winneconne 37, Seymour 8
Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 26
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 24, Marshfield 21
Wrightstown 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Xavier 49, Shawano 16
