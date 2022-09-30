The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Algoma 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 24

Alma/Pepin 42, Blair-Taylor 14

Almond-Bancroft 60, Bowler/Gresham 12

Amherst 38, Nekoosa 0

Appleton North 19, Oshkosh West 0

Aquinas 46, Arcadia 6

Assumption 58, Loyal 12

Auburndale 49, Abbotsford 6

Badger 52, Westosha Central 15

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0

Bay Port 42, Ashwaubenon 14

Belleville 49, Mineral Point 14

Bonduel 27, Mishicot 0

Brookfield Central 38, Brookfield East 7

Burlington 47, Beloit Memorial 14

Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8

Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20

Cameron 36, Spooner 34

Cashton 56, New Lisbon 6

Catholic Central 17, Kenosha Christian Life 9

Catholic Memorial 77, Pius XI Catholic 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 13

Chilton 50, Brillion 6

Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14

Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8

Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0

Columbus 42, Lodi 14

D.C. Everest 16, Hortonville 3

Darlington 45, Cuba City 6

Denmark 35, Luxemburg-Casco 30

Durand 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21

Edgar 28, Pittsville 8

Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22

Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8

Fond du Lac 31, Kimberly 21

Franklin 17, Racine Horlick 6

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Altoona 14

Gillett 34, Wausaukee 0

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Green Bay East 8, Green Bay West 6

Greendale 17, Greenfield 0

Hamilton 13, Germantown 7, OT

Hartford Union 64, West Bend West 14

Holmen 24, La Crosse Central 13

Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 3

Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7

Janesville Craig 41, Madison East 14

Kenosha Indian Trail 28, Kenosha Bradford 14

Kenosha Tremper 27, Racine Park 7

Kettle Moraine 37, Waukesha North 0

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49, Ripon 0

Kewaskum 24, Berlin 20

La Crosse Logan 35, Tomah 21

Lakeland 42, Ashland 34

Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lake Mills 27

Little Chute 22, Freedom 16

Luther 60, Necedah 6

Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 0

Markesan 36, Horicon/Hustisford 14

Marquette University 59, West Allis Central 8

Marshall 54, Cambridge 20

Medford Area 66, Rhinelander 0

Menasha 28, Notre Dame 21

Milw. Bay View 28, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 7

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 52, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 14

Monona Grove 28, Sauk Prairie 0

Monroe 52, Edgerton 0

Mosinee 42, Antigo 0

Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 25

Muskego 23, Arrowhead 21

Neenah 35, Kaukauna 17

New Berlin Eisenhower 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

New Glarus 34, Big Foot 7

New Richmond 24, Menomonie 21

Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0

Oak Creek 31, Racine Case 20

Onalaska 42, Sparta 14

Peshtigo 30, Marinette 20

Pewaukee 39, New Berlin West 21

Plymouth 56, Waupun 0

Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 14

Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Lake Country Lutheran 21

Reedsburg Area 41, Baraboo 27

Reedsville 9, Howards Grove 0

Regis 37, Mondovi 14

Rice Lake 28, Somerset 24

River Ridge 46, Southwestern 14

River Valley 28, Lancaster 12

Riverdale 12, Boscobel 0

Saint Croix Central 42, Amery 14

Saint Francis 43, Brookfield Academy 27

Sevastopol 20, Suring 18

Southern Door 35, Oconto 0

Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18

St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

St. Marys Springs 42, Campbellsport 13

Sun Prairie 62, Milton 12

Sun Prairie West 21, Beaver Dam 14

Two Rivers 48, Valders 0

Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 14

Unity 36, Hurley 24

Waterford 28, Elkhorn Area 14

Waterloo 57, Dodgeland 8

Waukesha West 50, Waukesha South 7

Waunakee 48, Oregon 0

Waupaca 13, New London 0

Wausau West 40, Appleton West 21

Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 0

West De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 0

West Salem 52, Viroqua 14

Westby 48, Black River Falls 14

Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21

Winneconne 37, Seymour 8

Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 26

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 24, Marshfield 21

Wrightstown 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

Xavier 49, Shawano 16

