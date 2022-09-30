The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma/Pepin 42, Blair-Taylor 14

Amherst 38, Nekoosa 0

Aquinas 46, Arcadia 6

Auburndale 49, Abbotsford 6

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0

Bay Port 42, Ashwaubenon 14

Brookfield Central 38, Brookfield East 7

Cashton 56, New Lisbon 6

Catholic Memorial 77, Pius XI Catholic 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 13

Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0

Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0

Darlington 45, Cuba City 6

Durand 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21

Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22

Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8

Hartford Union 64, West Bend West 14

Holmen 24, La Crosse Central 13

Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 3

Kettle Moraine 37, Waukesha North 0

La Crosse Logan 35, Tomah 21

Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lake Mills 27

Luther 60, Necedah 6

Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 0

Marquette University 59, West Allis Central 8

Medford Area 66, Rhinelander 0

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 52, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 14

Monroe 52, Edgerton 0

Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0

Peshtigo 30, Marinette 20

Pewaukee 39, New Berlin West 21

Plymouth 56, Waupun 0

Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 14

Reedsville 9, Howards Grove 0

Regis 37, Mondovi 14

River Ridge 46, Southwestern 14

Riverdale 12, Boscobel 0

Saint Croix Central 42, Amery 14

Southern Door 35, Oconto 0

Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18

St. Marys Springs 42, Campbellsport 13

Two Rivers 48, Valders 0

Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 14

Unity 36, Hurley 24

Waterford 28, Elkhorn Area 14

Waterloo 57, Dodgeland 8

Waukesha West 50, Waukesha South 7

Waunakee 48, Oregon 0

Waupaca 13, New London 0

Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 0

West De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 0

Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21

Winneconne 37, Seymour 8

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 24, Marshfield 21

Xavier 49, Shawano 16

