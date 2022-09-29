By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has appeared for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin after the election. Thomas’ appearance on Capitol Hill on Thursday was confirmed by two people familiar with the committee’s work who were not authorized to discuss it.

