By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits seeking records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, action that comes six weeks before the November election. The lawsuits were filed Tuesday and come a day after a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, sued the state parole commission seeking records about paroles that have been granted. All of the lawsuits focus on issues that Republicans have been campaigning on against Evers and other Democrats. The Milwaukee lawsuit seeks records related to a get-out-the-vote campaign in the city. The one against Evers seeks records related to the Union Grove veterans home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.