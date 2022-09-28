MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels has put in another $5 million of his own money in the race for governor against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, bringing the total he’s spent on the race to nearly $16 million. Reports filed Tuesday with the state Ethics Commission show Evers raised $4.6 million over the same 37-day reporting period that ran from late July through the end of August. Evers has raised more than $26 million since last year, and about $15.7 million in 2022, on the race. Michels co-owns Michels Corporation, the state’s largest construction company. He’s almost entirely self-financed his run for governor, raising only about $490,000 in donations.

